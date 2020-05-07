Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) PT Lowered to $5.00

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price suggests a potential downside of 18.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GT. ValuEngine upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra cut their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Standpoint Research upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.93.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

GT stock opened at $6.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 2.04. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $18.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.22.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.48). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,775,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,044,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,516 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,223,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,124,000 after purchasing an additional 574,323 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 9,339,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,281,000 after purchasing an additional 494,193 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,220,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.