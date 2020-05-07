Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on IFNNY. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Infineon Technologies to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infineon Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Infineon Technologies from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS IFNNY opened at $18.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.33. Infineon Technologies has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $24.90. The company has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.54.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Infineon Technologies will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Digital Security Solutions. The Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, and powertrain and security products.

