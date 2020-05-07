Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on IFNNY. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Infineon Technologies to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infineon Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Infineon Technologies from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS IFNNY opened at $18.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.33. Infineon Technologies has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $24.90. The company has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.54.
About Infineon Technologies
Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Digital Security Solutions. The Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, and powertrain and security products.
See Also: Front-End Load
Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.