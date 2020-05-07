STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

STM has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.95.

Shares of NYSE:STM opened at $24.61 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.19. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $31.98. The company has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.50.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter worth $3,000,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 454.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,175 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 3.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

