Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $31.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $56.00 to $41.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit Realty Capital has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.57.

SRC opened at $27.85 on Monday. Spirit Realty Capital has a twelve month low of $18.37 and a twelve month high of $54.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.78 and a 200-day moving average of $44.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.12.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.93). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 33.94%. The company had revenue of $121.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.98%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 74.85%.

In other news, EVP Jay Young bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.99 per share, with a total value of $64,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,746 shares in the company, valued at $721,118.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jackson Hsieh bought 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $298,962.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 255,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,498,758.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 143.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 89,560 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 6.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter worth $723,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 43.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,359,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,879,000 after buying an additional 1,024,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter worth $471,000. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

