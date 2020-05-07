Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Position in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 361.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,007 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,884 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TCF. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of TCF Financial during the 4th quarter worth $444,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the 4th quarter worth $454,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 670,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,394,000 after buying an additional 150,199 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 66,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,126,000 after buying an additional 16,668 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TCF Financial stock opened at $25.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.36 and a 200-day moving average of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. TCF Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $16.96 and a 1-year high of $47.46.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $538.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. TCF Financial’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TCF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TCF Financial from $27.50 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on TCF Financial from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on TCF Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.17.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

