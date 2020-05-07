Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $419,000 Stock Holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,972 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,958 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in People’s United Financial by 828.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

In other news, CFO R David Rosato purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.54 per share, with a total value of $45,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PBCT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens cut their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. People’s United Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.08.

PBCT opened at $11.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.37 and a 52 week high of $17.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.32.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $519.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This is a positive change from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is currently 51.80%.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT).

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.