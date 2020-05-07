Brinker Capital Inc. Acquires 1,162 Shares of Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,236 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in Elbit Systems by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 13,776 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Elbit Systems by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Elbit Systems by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Elbit Systems by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Elbit Systems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 9.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Elbit Systems stock opened at $134.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.98 and its 200 day moving average is $149.34. Elbit Systems Ltd has a twelve month low of $110.00 and a twelve month high of $167.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 14.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that Elbit Systems Ltd will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ESLT. ValuEngine raised shares of Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Elbit Systems in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Elbit Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Elbit Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Elbit Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.50.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber security products.

