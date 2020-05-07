Brinker Capital Inc. Has $806,000 Stock Holdings in Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 42.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Novocure were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Novocure by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,615,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,808,000 after buying an additional 44,737 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd increased its stake in shares of Novocure by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 14,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Novocure in the fourth quarter worth about $596,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Novocure by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Novocure by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Novocure alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Novocure from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Novocure from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Novocure from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Novocure from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

In other news, CFO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 18,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $1,534,573.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,605,664.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 8,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $688,399.12. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 75,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,135,777.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 72,807 shares of company stock valued at $5,604,464 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

NVCR opened at $64.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 712.78 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.69. Novocure Ltd has a 52-week low of $46.61 and a 52-week high of $98.84.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Novocure had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $101.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Novocure Ltd will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novocure Profile

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

Read More: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Novocure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novocure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.