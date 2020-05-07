Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $424,000 Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 83.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,061 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CCG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 15,178 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 5,252 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 153,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after buying an additional 38,326 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 571,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,941,000 after buying an additional 44,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 59,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $40.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.44. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $30.39 and a 1 year high of $45.73.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.