Loomis (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) Lifted to Hold at Nordea Equity Research

Posted by on May 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Loomis (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Loomis from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

Loomis stock opened at $21.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.16 and its 200-day moving average is $30.58. Loomis has a 12 month low of $15.86 and a 12 month high of $22.40.

Loomis (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $556.01 million during the quarter. Loomis had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 7.81%.

Loomis Company Profile

Loomis AB (publ) provides solutions for the handling, storage, and recycling of cash and other valuables. The company offers a range of solutions for cash in transit, cash management services, and international valuables logistics. It serves banks, retailers, and commercial enterprises, as well as public sector.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Loomis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loomis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Johnson Controls International PLC Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC
Johnson Controls International PLC Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC
Cwm LLC Invests $59,000 in Flowers Foods, Inc.
Cwm LLC Invests $59,000 in Flowers Foods, Inc.
Synovus Financial Corp Cuts Position in Principal Financial Group Inc
Synovus Financial Corp Cuts Position in Principal Financial Group Inc
Texas Permanent School Fund Boosts Stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co.
Texas Permanent School Fund Boosts Stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co.
Akamai Technologies Earns Buy Rating from Oppenheimer
Akamai Technologies Earns Buy Rating from Oppenheimer
Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in News Corp
Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in News Corp


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report