Pareto Securities Lowers Lundin Petroleum (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) to Hold

Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Lundin Petroleum (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LNDNF. Danske lowered Lundin Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Lundin Petroleum in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Lundin Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Lundin Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Lundin Petroleum from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lundin Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

LNDNF opened at $22.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.48. Lundin Petroleum has a 1-year low of $13.83 and a 1-year high of $34.30.

Lundin Petroleum AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved plus probable reserves of 745.4 million barrels of oil equivalent. Lundin Petroleum AB (publ) was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

