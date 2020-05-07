Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Sydney Airport (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sydney Airport (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
TRAUF stock opened at $8.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.63. Sydney Airport has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $10.84.
Sydney Airport Company Profile
