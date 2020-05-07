Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Sydney Airport (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sydney Airport (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

TRAUF stock opened at $8.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.63. Sydney Airport has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $10.84.

Sydney Airport Company Profile

Transurban Group develops, operates, manages, maintains, and finances urban toll road networks. It holds 17 toll roads in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane, Australia, as well as the Greater Washington area and Montreal, North America. The company is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

