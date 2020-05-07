Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) Lifted to “Buy” at Compass Point

Posted by on May 7th, 2020

Compass Point upgraded shares of Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm currently has $48.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

CLGX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens upgraded Corelogic from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corelogic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Corelogic from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised Corelogic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Corelogic from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.90.

Shares of NYSE:CLGX opened at $41.31 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.38. Corelogic has a one year low of $24.69 and a one year high of $51.74.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $443.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.44 million. Corelogic had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 4.56%. Corelogic’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corelogic will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Corelogic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.20%.

In related news, CEO Frank Martell sold 7,500 shares of Corelogic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $301,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,886 shares in the company, valued at $14,493,181.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James L. Balas sold 4,000 shares of Corelogic stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $197,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,144,116.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,350 shares of company stock valued at $539,043. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLGX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Corelogic by 56.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 62,013 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Corelogic by 81.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 23,747 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Corelogic by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Corelogic in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Corelogic by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

About Corelogic

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

Analyst Recommendations for Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX)

