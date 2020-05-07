Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Upgraded at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $31.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $20.00.

BIG has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Big Lots from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Big Lots from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.50.

NYSE BIG opened at $24.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.47. The company has a market capitalization of $945.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.16. Big Lots has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $38.30.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Big Lots will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 1,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $29,663.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,845.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Big Lots during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the first quarter worth about $77,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

