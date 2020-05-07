Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Upgraded at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $31.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $20.00.
BIG has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Big Lots from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Big Lots from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.50.
NYSE BIG opened at $24.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.47. The company has a market capitalization of $945.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.16. Big Lots has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $38.30.
In other news, SVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 1,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $29,663.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,845.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Big Lots during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the first quarter worth about $77,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.
Big Lots Company Profile
Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.
