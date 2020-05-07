ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Raised to “Conviction-Buy” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COP. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised ConocoPhillips from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered ConocoPhillips from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.35.

NYSE:COP opened at $40.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.05. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $67.13. The company has a market capitalization of $44.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.16.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.22. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 4th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy producer to reacquire up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.80%.

In related news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $2,452,191.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,412.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

