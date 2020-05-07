Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Cut to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Farmers National Banc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmers National Banc from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Farmers National Banc from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Farmers National Banc from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMNB opened at $10.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $317.15 million, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.61 and its 200-day moving average is $14.54. Farmers National Banc has a 52-week low of $10.32 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.71%. The business had revenue of $30.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Farmers National Banc will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory C. Bestic acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.36 per share, for a total transaction of $114,880.00. Also, Director Terry A. Moore acquired 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.19 per share, with a total value of $101,997.00. Insiders have acquired 31,443 shares of company stock worth $445,252 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AJO LP bought a new position in Farmers National Banc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Farmers National Banc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

