QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Earns Underweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) in a report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $70.00 price objective on the wireless technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of QUALCOMM from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Nomura Securities initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, March 9th. They set a buy rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.49.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $78.87 on Monday. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The stock has a market cap of $85.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.57.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 10,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 10,458 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 11,179 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 168,333 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $14,852,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

