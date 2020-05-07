NXT-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.35

NXT-ID Inc (NASDAQ:NXTD)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.35 and traded as high as $0.43. NXT-ID shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 831,355 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised NXT-ID from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Get NXT-ID alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NXT-ID stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXT-ID Inc (NASDAQ:NXTD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 102,863 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.35% of NXT-ID at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.06% of the company’s stock.

About NXT-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD)

Nxt-ID, Inc, a security technology company, engages in the development of products and solutions for security, healthcare, financial technology, and Internet of Things (IoT) markets. It offers non-monitored and monitored personal emergency response systems (PERS), including landline and cell-based options; the Fit Pay Trusted Payment Manager Platform (TPMP) that provides IoT and wearable devices with contactless payment capabilities and full digital wallet functionality; World Ventures Flye SmartCard, a smartcard customized for WorldVentures, the travel company; and Fit Pay General Purpose Reloadable Mastercard, which offers prepaid capabilities on wearable devices connected to the TPMP.

Further Reading: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for NXT-ID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXT-ID and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.