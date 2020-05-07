Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Cut to “Buy” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Chevron from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Argus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Chevron from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.05.

Get Chevron alerts:

NYSE:CVX opened at $90.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.93 and a beta of 1.31. Chevron has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $127.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.81 and a 200 day moving average of $104.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 276.0% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 84.2% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.