Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $89.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Microchip is expected to benefit from improvement in bookings across industrial, data center, and automotive end markets. The company’s expanding product portfolio, driven by new product launches, will likely be a key catalyst. Robust adoption of 8-bit, 16-bit and 32-bit microcontrollers, also bode well. Moreover, the company is well poised to capitalize on synergies from accretive Microsemi and Atmel acquisitions. Also, new design wins for the company’s PolarFire solutions are expected to drive FPGA revenues. However, significant exposure to Asian markets amid coronavirus outbreak is expected to put pressure on revenues. Markedly, the company anticipates that the economic slowdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic will lead to weakened demand for its products. Notably, shares have underperformed the industry in the year-to-date period.”

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MCHP. TheStreet lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $107.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.52.

MCHP stock opened at $83.76 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.04. Microchip Technology has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $112.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.60.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 4,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $413,191.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,024. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $181,699.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,726,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 416,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,230,000 after purchasing an additional 14,384 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 5,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Network boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Network now owns 4,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 334,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,674,000 after purchasing an additional 142,657 shares in the last quarter.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Microchip Technology (MCHP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.