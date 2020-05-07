Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Moderna (MRNA)

Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/30/2020 – Moderna is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock.

4/28/2020 – Moderna had its price target raised by analysts at Chardan Capital from $40.00 to $52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2020 – Moderna was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/17/2020 – Moderna had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $57.00.

4/16/2020 – Moderna had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $33.00 to $41.00.

4/15/2020 – Moderna had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $37.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/15/2020 – Moderna had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $31.00 to $43.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/4/2020 – Moderna was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/27/2020 – Moderna was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/20/2020 – Moderna was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $48.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.31. The company has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of -31.58 and a beta of 0.55. Moderna Inc has a 52-week low of $11.54 and a 52-week high of $56.38.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 39.54% and a negative net margin of 855.59%. Equities research analysts predict that Moderna Inc will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

