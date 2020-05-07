Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Cut to Hold at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Deutsche Bank currently has $149.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $165.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $159.88.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $133.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $94.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.34. Honeywell International has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 33.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 15,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

