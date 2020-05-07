RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

Posted by on May 7th, 2020

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC restated a buy rating on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $31.25 target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.42.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $10.69 on Monday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $21.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.02.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

