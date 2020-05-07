MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at Imperial Capital

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) had its target price raised by Imperial Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

MSGN has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded MSG Networks from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSG Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of MSG Networks in a report on Sunday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.56.

Shares of NYSE MSGN opened at $10.97 on Monday. MSG Networks has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $22.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.75 million, a PE ratio of 4.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.69.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 24.28%. The business had revenue of $184.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MSG Networks will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrea Greenberg sold 51,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $832,355.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSG Networks in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in MSG Networks in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MSG Networks in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 368.4% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

