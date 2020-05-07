HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.25.

Shares of HNNMY stock opened at $2.50 on Monday. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $4.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average of $3.58.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th.

About HENNES & MAURIT/ADR

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, and cosmetics for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, underwear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, ready-to-wear, jeans, home textiles, and homeware; and interior products for living rooms, kitchens, bedrooms, bathrooms, and kids' rooms.

