Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) PT Raised to $9.00 at Imperial Capital

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) had its price objective hoisted by Imperial Capital from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Imperial Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $6.25 to $5.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.06.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock opened at $6.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.36. The stock has a market cap of $295.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 2.28. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $18.72. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $47.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.19 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 8.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 457.1% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

