Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

BCOV has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on Brightcove from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet lowered Brightcove from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brightcove in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

In other news, CEO Jeff Ray purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $77,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,450. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Wheeler purchased 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $48,768.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at $157,192.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCOV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 724,948 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,597,000 after acquiring an additional 52,128 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 72,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,912 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,488 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 9,759 shares in the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BCOV stock opened at $7.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.24 million, a PE ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 0.79. Brightcove has a 52-week low of $5.44 and a 52-week high of $12.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.07 million. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 8.28% and a negative net margin of 13.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Analysts expect that Brightcove will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. It offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service for file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences.

