Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.10

Posted by on May 7th, 2020

Shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd (TSE:VII) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.10 and traded as high as $2.72. Seven Generations Energy shares last traded at $2.58, with a volume of 1,534,300 shares.

VII has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cormark decreased their price objective on Seven Generations Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 price objective on Seven Generations Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Seven Generations Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Seven Generations Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.02.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.24 million and a PE ratio of 1.90.

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$669.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$672.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that Seven Generations Energy Ltd will post 0.1480435 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII)

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in development of natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 537,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta; and in the approximately 506,000 acres in Montney.

