Wirecard (OTCMKTS:WRCDF) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Posted by on May 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Morgan Stanley reissued their neutral rating on shares of Wirecard (OTCMKTS:WRCDF) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Wirecard in a report on Tuesday, April 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WRCDF opened at $89.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.95. Wirecard has a 12 month low of $71.94 and a 12 month high of $183.50.

About Wirecard

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Wirecard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wirecard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Johnson Controls International PLC Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC
Johnson Controls International PLC Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC
Cwm LLC Invests $59,000 in Flowers Foods, Inc.
Cwm LLC Invests $59,000 in Flowers Foods, Inc.
Synovus Financial Corp Cuts Position in Principal Financial Group Inc
Synovus Financial Corp Cuts Position in Principal Financial Group Inc
Texas Permanent School Fund Boosts Stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co.
Texas Permanent School Fund Boosts Stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co.
Akamai Technologies Earns Buy Rating from Oppenheimer
Akamai Technologies Earns Buy Rating from Oppenheimer
Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in News Corp
Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in News Corp


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report