Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its position in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 36.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,223,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,629,000 after purchasing an additional 148,589 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,740,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,445,000 after purchasing an additional 111,767 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,866,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,077,000 after purchasing an additional 507,195 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 4,702.9% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,419,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,406,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,708,000 after purchasing an additional 170,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

INGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Ingredion from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $79.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Ingredion from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Ingredion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.67.

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $80.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.77. Ingredion Inc has a 12 month low of $59.11 and a 12 month high of $99.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.83.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ingredion Inc will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

