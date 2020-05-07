NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 301 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 46.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,326,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after acquiring an additional 154,614 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,484,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 324,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,706,000 after acquiring an additional 120,269 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 647,235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,202,000 after acquiring an additional 58,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on MKS Instruments from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub upgraded MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.56.

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $95.39 on Thursday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.87 and a 12 month high of $122.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.47.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.30. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $535.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $482,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total transaction of $25,005.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,208.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

