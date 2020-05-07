Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,273 Shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH)

Posted by on May 7th, 2020

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) by 52.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,173 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in CRH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in CRH by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in CRH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in CRH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in CRH during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 5.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CRH. Morgan Stanley raised CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CRH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. CRH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.80.

CRH stock opened at $28.01 on Thursday. Crh Plc has a 1 year low of $17.73 and a 1 year high of $40.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.80.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.7042 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.63%.

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

