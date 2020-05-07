Cwm LLC Buys 632 Shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR)

Posted by on May 7th, 2020

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) by 308.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RGR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,497,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,359,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 164,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,723,000 after purchasing an additional 39,835 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,856,000 after acquiring an additional 39,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 497,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,393,000 after acquiring an additional 28,159 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RGR shares. TheStreet raised Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of RGR opened at $53.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $890.58 million, a PE ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 0.28. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a 1-year low of $38.44 and a 1-year high of $57.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.45.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.05 million. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 7.87%. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from Sturm Ruger & Company Inc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

In related news, CFO Thomas Anthony Dineen sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $438,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael W. Wilson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.30, for a total transaction of $54,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,599 shares of company stock valued at $969,576 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. It offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

