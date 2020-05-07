Cwm LLC Boosts Stake in Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON)

Cwm LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) by 265.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Peloton were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Peloton by 245.0% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peloton by 683.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peloton by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Peloton by 12,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President William Lynch sold 46,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $1,256,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 46,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,688. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 5,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total value of $177,892,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,378,086 shares of company stock valued at $234,521,965 over the last 90 days.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $38.03 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Peloton has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $39.26.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $524.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.08 million. The company’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Peloton will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PTON. BMO Capital Markets cut Peloton from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Peloton from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Peloton from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Peloton in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Peloton in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

