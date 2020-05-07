Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 766.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Mylan were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MYL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mylan in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,305,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Mylan by 463.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,010,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299,304 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mylan by 248.8% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,464,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,880 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Mylan by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 20,781,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,713,000 after buying an additional 1,373,299 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in Mylan by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,120,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,817,000 after buying an additional 1,339,796 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Mylan in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Mylan from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Mylan from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Mylan from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Mylan from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.32.

Shares of MYL opened at $16.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.41 and its 200-day moving average is $18.42. Mylan NV has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $26.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 562.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.12. Mylan had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mylan NV will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mylan Company Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

