Vycor Medical (OTCMKTS:VYCO) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.12

Posted by on May 7th, 2020

Vycor Medical Inc (OTCMKTS:VYCO)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.12 and traded as low as $0.03. Vycor Medical shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.12.

Vycor Medical (OTCMKTS:VYCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 27th. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter.

Vycor Medical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VYCO)

Vycor Medical, Inc designs, develops, and markets neurological medical devices and therapies in the United States and Europe. The company provides non-invasive rehabilitation therapies for those who have vision disorders resulting from neurological brain damage that caused by a stroke. It operates in two segments, Vycor Medical and NovaVision.

