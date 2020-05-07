Karelian Diamond Resources (LON:KDR) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.64

Shares of Karelian Diamond Resources Plc (LON:KDR) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.64 and traded as low as $2.50. Karelian Diamond Resources shares last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 712 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and a PE ratio of -1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

About Karelian Diamond Resources (LON:KDR)

Karelian Diamond Resources plc engages in the discovery, evaluation, and development of diamond deposits in Finland. It holds interests in the Lahtojoki diamond project located in the Kuopio-Kaavi region; and the Seitaperä diamondiferous kimberlite pipe and the Riihivaara diamond projects situated in the Kuhmo area.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Karelian Diamond Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karelian Diamond Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.