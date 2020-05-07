Swedbank (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.71

Swedbank AB (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.71 and traded as low as $10.85. Swedbank shares last traded at $10.85, with a volume of 8,258 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.71.

About Swedbank (OTCMKTS:SWDBF)

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private, corporate, and organizational customers. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers deposit and lending products; guarantees; non-life insurance products; brokerage and other securities; real estate brokerage; and asset management, financing, and life insurance and pension services.

