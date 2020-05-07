DREAM Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.91

Shares of DREAM Unlimited Corp (TSE:DRM) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.91 and traded as low as $8.28. DREAM Unlimited shares last traded at $8.52, with a volume of 111,990 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of DREAM Unlimited from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of DREAM Unlimited from C$16.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of DREAM Unlimited from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.95. The company has a market capitalization of $793.06 million and a P/E ratio of 2.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.91.

DREAM Unlimited (TSE:DRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported C$3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$383.36 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that DREAM Unlimited Corp will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DREAM Unlimited (TSE:DRM)

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

