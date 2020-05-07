Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $17.76

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.76 and traded as low as $15.20. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $15.23, with a volume of 139,359 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.76.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.34%.

In other news, insider Randall C. Barnes bought 4,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $62,307.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 29.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 11,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 44.7% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,763 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,026 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the period.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSE:GOF)

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

