Growlife (OTCMKTS:PHOT) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.27

Growlife Inc (OTCMKTS:PHOT)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.27 and traded as low as $0.20. Growlife shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 54,291 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.27.

About Growlife (OTCMKTS:PHOT)

GrowLife, Inc provides farming soil, hydroponics equipment, organic plant nutrients, and other products to specialty grow operations in the United States. Its hydroponics equipment include indoor lighting systems, growing mediums and accessories, tools for cutting and propagation, hydroponics systems, bulbs, ballasts, reflectors, meters and timers, and climate control equipment for the indoor plant cultivation and cannabis industries.

