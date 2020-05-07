MITSUBISHI CORP/S (OTCMKTS:MSBHY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $49.26

Shares of MITSUBISHI CORP/S (OTCMKTS:MSBHY) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $49.26 and traded as low as $41.45. MITSUBISHI CORP/S shares last traded at $41.56, with a volume of 19,553 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSBHY. ValuEngine lowered MITSUBISHI CORP/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MITSUBISHI CORP/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.61 and a 200 day moving average of $49.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.71.

MITSUBISHI CORP/S (OTCMKTS:MSBHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The conglomerate reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.08 billion during the quarter. MITSUBISHI CORP/S had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 3.39%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MITSUBISHI CORP/S will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MITSUBISHI CORP/S stock. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MITSUBISHI CORP/S (OTCMKTS:MSBHY) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,939 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in MITSUBISHI CORP/S were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MITSUBISHI CORP/S (OTCMKTS:MSBHY)

Mitsubishi Corporation operates in industrial finance, energy, metals, machinery, chemicals, and daily living essentials worldwide. The company's Global Environmental & Infrastructure Business segment conducts environmental and infrastructure projects, related trading operations, and other activities in power generation, water, transportation, and other infrastructure fields.

