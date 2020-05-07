Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.67

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc (OTCMKTS:CCORF) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.67 and traded as low as $3.52. Canaccord Genuity Group shares last traded at $3.52, with a volume of 1,326 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.17 and a 200 day moving average of $3.67.

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CCORF)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, an independent and full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.