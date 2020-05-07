Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.60

Canfor Pulp Products Inc (OTCMKTS:CFPUF)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.60 and traded as low as $4.75. Canfor Pulp Products shares last traded at $4.75, with a volume of 500 shares.

Several research firms have recently commented on CFPUF. CIBC upgraded Canfor Pulp Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Canfor Pulp Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.60.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached and unbleached kraft, and coloured kraft papers.

