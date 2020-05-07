ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.93

ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISUZY)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.93 and traded as low as $7.34. ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR shares last traded at $7.34, with a volume of 30,245 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Get ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.63 and a 200 day moving average of $9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.54.

ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter. ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 4.17%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISUZY)

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and engine components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and busses, and light-duty trucks; pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines. The company was formerly known as Diesel Automobile Industry Co, Ltd.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.