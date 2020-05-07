DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $68.68

DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $68.68 and traded as low as $55.53. DBS GRP HOLDING/S shares last traded at $55.63, with a volume of 51,048 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DBSDY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DBS GRP HOLDING/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DBS GRP HOLDING/S to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded DBS GRP HOLDING/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.33 and a 200-day moving average of $68.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $35.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.21.

DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter. DBS GRP HOLDING/S had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that DBS GRP HOLDING/S will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

About DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY)

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

