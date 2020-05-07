MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:MOR) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $29.28

MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:MOR)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.28 and traded as low as $27.01. MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 shares last traded at $27.33, with a volume of 46,606 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 7th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.28.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.