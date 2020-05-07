Quixant (LON:QXT) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $166.75

Quixant PLC (LON:QXT) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $166.75 and traded as low as $90.00. Quixant shares last traded at $97.00, with a volume of 47,085 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Quixant in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Quixant to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 185 ($2.43) in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 75.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 166.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $62.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53.

In related news, insider Michael Peagram purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £7,500 ($9,865.82). Also, insider Nigel Payne purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 69 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £9,660 ($12,707.18).

Quixant Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of PC based gaming platforms and display solutions for the gaming and slot machine industry worldwide. The company also designs, develops, and delivers electronic displays into the industrial marketplace; and offers gaming monitors, such as floating and standard gaming monitors, and button decks.

