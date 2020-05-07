Base Resources (LON:BSE) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.05

Base Resources Limited (LON:BSE)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.05 and traded as low as $7.24. Base Resources shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 30,700 shares trading hands.

BSE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Base Resources in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Base Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Base Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 21.88 ($0.29).

The stock has a market cap of $84.83 million and a P/E ratio of 2.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 11.05.

Base Resources Limited produces and sells mineral sands in Africa. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns 100% interests in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

