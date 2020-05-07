Sims Metal Management (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.35

Posted by on May 7th, 2020

Sims Metal Management Ltd (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.35 and traded as low as $4.31. Sims Metal Management shares last traded at $4.31, with a volume of 1,233 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SMSMY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sims Metal Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sims Metal Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average is $6.35.

About Sims Metal Management (OTCMKTS:SMSMY)

Sims Metal Management Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals. The company operates through five segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand, Metals, Europe Metals, and Global E-Recycling. It is involved in the collection, processing, and trading of iron and steel secondary raw materials; and other metal alloys and residues, principally aluminum, lead, copper, zinc, and nickel bearing materials.

